Eric Clapton has made another controversial statement regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
Eric Clapton believes the theory that people who opted to get vaccinated against COVID-19 fell for "mass formation hypnosis".
The 'Layla' hitmaker - who previously revealed he lost friends due to his anti-vaccine stance - has claimed that subliminal messaging hidden in advertising led people to get the jab.
In an interview for The Real Music Observer YouTube channel, he said: “I didn’t get the memo.
"Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me. Then I started to realise there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.
“Then I remembered seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising. It had been going on for a long time: that thing about ‘you will own nothing and you will be happy.’ And I thought, ‘What’s that mean?’ And bit by bit, I put a rough kind of jigsaw puzzle together. And that made me even more resolute."
Psychologists have insisted there is no evidence to suggest a “mass formation psychosis” has occurred amid the global pandemic.
The 76-year-old guitar legend is anti-lockdown and had pledged not to perform at gigs where proof of immunisation against coronavirus is required to attend, despite being double-jabbed.
And his controversial views on the pandemic and teaming up with Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown protest song, 'Stand and Deliver', saw Clapton's friends and peers snub him.
The 'Wonderful Tonight' hitmaker - who is father to daughters Ruth, 37, Julie, 20, Ella, 19, and 16-year-old Sophie - said: "My family and friends think I am a crackpot anyway.
"Over the last year, there's been a lot of disappearing - a lot of dust around, with people moving away quite quickly.
"It has, for me, refined the kind of friendship I have.
"And it's dwindled down to the people that I obviously really need and love.
"Inside my family, that became quite pivotal ... I've got teenage girls, and an older girl who's in he thirties - and they've all had to kind of give me leeway because I haven't been able to convince any of them."
Clapton - who is married to Melia McEnery - added: "I would try to reach out to fellow musicians and sometimes I just don't hear from them.
"My phone doesn't ring very often.
"I don't get that many texts and emails anymore."
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Eric Clapton is well known as a pioneering and influential guitarist who has released numerous...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...
The Band were one of the best rock groups of the '60s and '70s, creating...