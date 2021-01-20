The Country To Country (C2C) music festival has been postponed until 2022.

The annual country music extravaganza had already been delayed from last year to March 2021, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on mass gatherings and travel, the organisers have taken the difficult decision to move this year's events in Europe to March 11 to March 13, 2022.

A statement issued on their social media pages reads: "Due to the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel, we are sad to say that C2C will not be able to go ahead in March 2021 as planned.

In March of 2020, we could never have foreseen the extent of what has unfolded and the prospect that we would be without C2C for 2 years running was unthinkable. We are devastated that we are unable to deliver you the event that we all love.

As we write, we are working really hard to make C2C 2022 the very best yet. Tickets will remain valid for the 2022 event, and we encourage you to hold on to your tickets if possible so we can celebrate together. If you wish to be refunded please contact your point of purchase.

We are working on delivering numerous pieces of content for you throughout 2021 to make sure you’re getting your country fix!

The dates for the 2022 festival will be 11-13 March 2022, and we will share more information about the 2022 event and line up in the coming weeks and months.

We appreciate your patience on this matter and we can’t wait to see you soon!"

The festival included stops at London's The O2 arena, Glasgow's The SSE Hydro and Dublin's 3Arena.

Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs were due to headline.