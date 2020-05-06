Enrique Iglesias' half-sister Tamara Falcó is set to become a Marquess.

The 38-year-old socialite - who is the daughter of Isabel Preysler, the ex-wife of Julio Iglesias - has been given the title of Marquess of Griñón, following the tragic death of her father Carlos Falcó, who passed away in March due to complications related to coronavirus.

Carlos held the title of the 5th Marquess of Griñón, and the title was officially passed down to Tamara in Carlos' will.

According to ¡HOLA!, Carlos' eldest son Manuel Falcó recently returned to Spain from London for a reading of the will, which saw him inherit another of Carlos' titles - the Marquisate of Castel-Moncayo - which also gives him the consideration of Great of Spain.

Tamara's choice for the title of Marquess of Griñón comes as a surprise, and the Spanish designer has said she ''didn't expect'' this decision but is ''very happy'' about it.

The title was also used by Carlos for his winery and oils.

Meanwhile, Tamara previously took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father following his death on March 20, where she described him as ''good and generous with his children and friends''.

In a post written in her native Spanish, she wrote: ''From the Falcó family we want to thank all the people who have shown us so much love and support in recent weeks. In particular, we would like to thank the doctors, healthcare professionals of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation and the Quirón group for the attention and care that our father received from the time he entered until his death.

''Our Father was an exceptional person, who loved his country and worked tirelessly for it, as a farmer and wine producer, and importing technologies that modernised the national industry. He was an idealist, good and generous with his children and friends, and will always be alive in our memory.

''Manolo, Sandra, Tamara, Duarte and Aldara.''