Enrique Iglesias will be honoured as the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The 'Hero' hitmaker will receive the accolade at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on October 21 in recognition of his glittering music career including selling more than 180 million records. His music has been streamed 19 billion times and he also has 17 billion video views. Over 10 million people have attended his concerts worldwide, with Enrique set to embark on another tour in 2021.

Afo Verde, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Latin Iberia, said: "Enrique is an iconic artist, a global star, a high-class professional, and more importantly and amazing human being. His music has transcended generations. This much-deserved award is a testament to his continued impact and influence. It is an honour for us at Sony Music to work with him. Congratulations, Enrique!"

Back in 2018, Enrique admitted he wants to quit touring one day and focus on his family.

The 'Escape' hitmaker said of his future plans: "There are days when I'd be lying if I said that stopping didn't cross my mind . . . that probably could come a reality in the near future. When I was 19 and travelling around the world with my first album, there were times I would think, 'Oh man, maybe I should stop doing this. I need to take a break'. And that has crossed my mind over the years. But now it has crossed my mind a few more times than before. Maybe I don't see myself doing anything other than a few albums and that's it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad."

Enrique has two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and Mary, eight months, with his partner Anna Kournikova.