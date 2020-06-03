Emma Watson has vowed to ''work harder'' to tackle institutional racism.

The 'Little Women' actress admitted she has ''benefited'' from attitudes biased towards white people but has pledged to do more to ''actively tackle'' the issue within society.

She wrote on Instagram: ''There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for.

''White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society.

''As a white person, I have benefited from this. While we might feel that, as individuals, we're working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us.

''I'm still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist.''

The 30-year-old actress promised to share useful links with her followers to improve their own knowledge of the subject.

She wrote: ''Over the coming days I'll be using my bio link and Twitter to share links to resources I have found useful for my own researching, learning and listening.

''I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn't mean I won't try to.''

Emma had initially been criticised after taking part in the Blackout Tuesday protest, posting a black square to her Instagram account.

Some critics slammed her for not sharing helpful links and urged her to donate money, while others hit out at the 'Harry Potter' star for putting a white border around the black square, as she does with all her posts on the platform.

One user wrote: ''black lives matter is not an aesthetic for your instagram.(sic)''

Four hours after her black post, Emma shared a poem and artwork from Dr. Fahamu Pecou and explained she had ''held off posting until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK''.