Emma Watson has joined the board of Kering, the luxury giant which owns the brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.
The 30-year-old actress is one of three new directors for the luxury giant - which owns the brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen - and she joins businessman Tidjane Thiam and entrepreneur Jean Liu as newcomers to the board.
Emma has also been appointed Chair of the Sustainability Committee for the company.
Kering said in a statement: ''Kering is proud to announce that Emma Watson is joining its Board of Directors, alongside Jean Liu and Tidjane Thiam. Their appointments have been approved by Kering's shareholders during the Group's Annual General Meeting, as proposed by the Board of Directors in March 2020. Emma Watson has also been appointed Chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors.
''The combined wealth of experience and skillsets of these three well-known figures will be complementary assets to the Group, enhancing the quality of the work done by the Board of Directors. The latter will benefit from their contribution in defining the Group's strategic orientations. ''
CEO and chairman François-Henri Pinault added: ''I am delighted to welcome Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to our Board of Directors. Their respective knowledge and competence, the multiplicity of their backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable additions to the reflections of Kering's Board of Directors. The collective intelligence that comes from the diversity of point of views and the richness brought by different experiences are crucial to the future of our organisation, and I am proud to add such impressive talents to the team.''
