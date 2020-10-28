Dame Emma Thompson will lead the cast of the comedy film 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'.
Dame Emma Thompson is to star in 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'.
The 61-year-old actress has signed up for the new comedy, which is being directed by Sophie Hyde and written by comic Katy Brand.
Emma will play the role of Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow who yearns for sex and human connection that she never got in a stable but stale marriage. She devises a plan and hires 'sex therapist' Leo Grande, a man in his 20s, for a night of bliss.
'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' is being produced by Genesius Pictures and marks the first joint project between the company's co-founder Debbie Gray and Cornerstone Films.
Sophie – whose previous credits include 'Animals' and '52 Tuesdays' – said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be working with the tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire, and to put on a screen a relationship that feels unexpected and delightful.
"At a time when our need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people, which is funny, sexy and moving."
Gray added: "I loved the script from the first read: funny, relatable, relevant. It's great to have a female-strong team with such a passion for the project."
Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder from Cornerstone Films' also said: "We loved the bold, fresh and surprising take on female sexuality in Katy's script and to have an actress of Emma's calibre in the role of Nancy is a real gift."
