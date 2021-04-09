Emma Roberts is to star in the romantic comedy 'About Fate'.

The 30-year-old actress will reunite with screenwriter Tiffany Paulsen on the project after the pair worked together on the Netflix festive rom-com 'Holidate'. The duo also collaborated on the 2007 flick 'Nancy Drew'.

Marius Weisberg is directing the movie which tells the story of two people who believe in love, but never seem to be able to find its true meaning.

In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path on a stormy New Year's Eve as comedy and chaos ensue. A leading man to appear alongside Emma is yet to be cast.

Roberts has several projects in the pipeline and is set to star with Jack Whitehall in the sci-fi comedy film 'Robots'.

The movie is directed by Anthony Hines and centres on robots Charles and Elaine, a womaniser and gold digger who trick people into relationships using illegal cyborg doubles of themselves in a near-future United States.

However, the robots elope and fall in love when they unwittingly scam each other, leaving Charles and Elaine to track them down before their secret is discovered.

Hines said: "When this project was first conceived, it seemed relevant - at the risk of sounding incredibly self-important - it now seems almost necessary.

"Set against a backdrop of an America seeded by the current administration, empathy has been devalued and one underclass has been expelled, only to be replaced by another: Robots."

Producer Stephen Hamel added: "This project combines two of the genres I enjoy the most - sci-fi and comedy.

"It's outrageously hysterical while providing unexpectedly sweet affirmations of our need for love and connection with each other. If two robots can fall in love, why can't we?

"Ant Hines is a powerhouse of talent and together with the dream team of Emma Roberts and Jack Whitehall, I couldn't be more enthused."