Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, although the couple are yet to confirm the rumours.
Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child.
The 'American Horror Story' actress is believed to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, according to Us Weekly magazine.
As of the time of writing, Emma and Garrett are yet to confirm the news themselves, and nothing else is known about the rumours.
The couple were first romantically linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and sources at the time said their romance was ''casual''.
An insider had said: ''Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.''
The following month, sources again insisted Emma, 29, was ''just having fun'' with Garrett, 35.
Another source said: ''Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship.
''They're just having fun hanging out and hooking up.''
Emma's romance with Garrett began after she ended her on and off romance with former fiancé Evan Peters, whom she first began dating after meeting on the set of 'Adult World' in 2012.
They got engaged over Christmas in 2013 but called off their marriage plans in June 2015.
Evan and Emma later reconciled in August of the same year before splitting in May 2016, and then got back together later that year and announced their engagement was back on in November 2016.
They were reported to have split up again on March 20, when sources also reported the start of her romance with Garrett.
An insider said at the time: ''Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends. Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With a premise that feels almost eerily current, this stylish thriller revolves around a phone...
James Franco's collection of autobiographical short stories is adapted into a remarkably evocative film by...
April (Emma Roberts) is a shy young girl attending high school in Palo Alto, California....
Consistently amusing but never uproariously funny, this comedy plays it relatively safely by gently subverting...
David isn't your classic drug dealer type - he sells pot here and there for...
David isn't what you'd call a drug lord but he does earn a living by...