Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child.

The 'American Horror Story' actress is believed to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, according to Us Weekly magazine.

As of the time of writing, Emma and Garrett are yet to confirm the news themselves, and nothing else is known about the rumours.

The couple were first romantically linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and sources at the time said their romance was ''casual''.

An insider had said: ''Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.''

The following month, sources again insisted Emma, 29, was ''just having fun'' with Garrett, 35.

Another source said: ''Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship.

''They're just having fun hanging out and hooking up.''

Emma's romance with Garrett began after she ended her on and off romance with former fiancé Evan Peters, whom she first began dating after meeting on the set of 'Adult World' in 2012.

They got engaged over Christmas in 2013 but called off their marriage plans in June 2015.

Evan and Emma later reconciled in August of the same year before splitting in May 2016, and then got back together later that year and announced their engagement was back on in November 2016.

They were reported to have split up again on March 20, when sources also reported the start of her romance with Garrett.

An insider said at the time: ''Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends. Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup.''