Emma Willis has admitted she is ''immensely paranoid about safety'' and wishes she could have a panic room.

The 44-year-old TV presenter - who has Isabelle, 11, Ace, 8, and Trixie, 4, with husband Matt Willis - has been obsessive over safety ever since she became a mother and she has revealed she is ''a bit of a control freak'' and enjoys knowing that she has completed everything on her ''ticklist'', such as setting the alarms, before going to bed.

However, it's also annoying when she has to go downstairs ''five times'' a night to double check the alarms.

Speaking on the 'When NoOne's Watching' podcast, Emma said: ''I am Mrs Health and Safety - I would rather be safe than sorry.

''I think I have become immensely paranoid about safety as I've got older and had kids.

''I think I'm a bit of a control freak, so there's part of me that does enjoy it because I can go to bed knowing that my ticklist is completed. But part of me would love not to come downstairs five times to check when I've already put the alarm on.

''I would love a panic room. We don't have room for one and I imagine they are mega bucks, but I would love one.''

The 'Voice UK' presenter's paranoia really kicks in when Busted rocker Matt, 37, is on the road, and she admitted she has taken away ''fun'' things out of her spouse's life, including his motorbike, to keep him safe.

She said: ''I've taken everything he finds fun out of his life and made him immensely safe to be a husband and father.''

The former 'Big Brother' host even made sure she had a friend staying at their home when the 'Year 3000' hitmaker was on tour.

He added: ''There is a little bit of a chance of death with everything that is fun.

''Every time we went on tour one of Emma's friends would move into our house. And if I'm away all the kids go and sleep in her bed.''