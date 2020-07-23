Emma Willis gets paranoid and obsessive over health and safety and wishes she could install a panic room at the home she shares with husband Matt Willis and their kids.
Emma Willis has admitted she is ''immensely paranoid about safety'' and wishes she could have a panic room.
The 44-year-old TV presenter - who has Isabelle, 11, Ace, 8, and Trixie, 4, with husband Matt Willis - has been obsessive over safety ever since she became a mother and she has revealed she is ''a bit of a control freak'' and enjoys knowing that she has completed everything on her ''ticklist'', such as setting the alarms, before going to bed.
However, it's also annoying when she has to go downstairs ''five times'' a night to double check the alarms.
Speaking on the 'When NoOne's Watching' podcast, Emma said: ''I am Mrs Health and Safety - I would rather be safe than sorry.
''I think I have become immensely paranoid about safety as I've got older and had kids.
''I think I'm a bit of a control freak, so there's part of me that does enjoy it because I can go to bed knowing that my ticklist is completed. But part of me would love not to come downstairs five times to check when I've already put the alarm on.
''I would love a panic room. We don't have room for one and I imagine they are mega bucks, but I would love one.''
The 'Voice UK' presenter's paranoia really kicks in when Busted rocker Matt, 37, is on the road, and she admitted she has taken away ''fun'' things out of her spouse's life, including his motorbike, to keep him safe.
She said: ''I've taken everything he finds fun out of his life and made him immensely safe to be a husband and father.''
The former 'Big Brother' host even made sure she had a friend staying at their home when the 'Year 3000' hitmaker was on tour.
He added: ''There is a little bit of a chance of death with everything that is fun.
''Every time we went on tour one of Emma's friends would move into our house. And if I'm away all the kids go and sleep in her bed.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.