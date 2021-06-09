The Spice Girls will tour again once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers – comprised of Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Victoria Beckham – previously embarked on a reunion tour in 2019 as a four-piece without Victoria and had originally started to plan a second tour before the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted their ideas.

And now, Emma has said she’s “dying” to get back on stage with her band mates, and has said she’s “sure” the group will tour again once it’s safe to do so.

Speaking to ‘The Chris Moyles Show’ on Radio X, she said: “We started talking about maybe doing some more and then locked out happened, which is such a shame.

“I'm dying to do it again. I'm waiting to see what's going on in the world. You can't book anything yet, so we're waiting for that moment, but I'm sure that will happen when we can!”

In January, Mel C admitted the group had been planning to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut single 'Wannabe' being released in July 1996 later this year with more concerts before the global health crisis forced them to rethink their plans.

She said: "It’s high on the agenda for us girls. I mean, since we did the tour in 2019, I have just been like, ‘more shows, more shows!’ And, you know, obviously that isn’t something that’s gonna happen this year, sadly. So, again, a big old rethink.

“We are working on some ideas. I can’t give too much away … but we definitely wanna celebrate and really acknowledge 25 years. It’s insane. We’re so proud of our legacy. So we do want to celebrate it in the best way that we can.”

And when the ‘Viva Forever’ singers do head out on tour again, they could ban mobile phones from being used in the venues, as Emma previously said she doesn’t think fans properly "take in" the moment when they see their favourite artists perform nowadays because they are too busy taking photos or filming.

She said: "Our first [Spice Girls] tour was incredible and I remember looking out and seeing faces and now you look out and just see phones. I think that ‘I really hope you’re taking it in’.”