Emma Bunton wants to have a third child.

The 44-year-old singer has revealed her partner Jade Jones, 41, and their kids, Beau, 12, and Tate, nine, have told her they want to add a new addition to the family and the Spice Girl has admitted that, whilst she isn't putting ''pressure'' on herself to have another baby, she would ''regret'' it if she didn't.

Speaking of her longterm partner, Emma said: ''He would love to have more children. I battle with myself because I think obviously I would never regret having a child, but I might regret not having another child.

''But I'm 44 and with the Spice Girls coming back and with (her nappy brand) Kit & Kin doing so well, I've got two very healthy children and I think especially now if I had another child, I would be more nervous than ever. That scares me too much - I get frightened about everything.

''My kids want another one. On New Year's Eve we all sat around the table and I was like, 'Right, wishes for this year?' Both of them said, 'We would like another sibling'. No pressure. We'll see.''

The 'Baby Please Don't Stop' singer - who is known as Baby Spice in the 'Holler' group - has warned fans that if she gives birth before a Spice Girls tour, she'd have to put the shows on hold because she had such a ''difficult time'' when she gave birth to Beau in 2007, just two months before 'The Return of the Spice Girls Tour'.

Emma added to the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast: ''That was quite a difficult time. I just felt, 'Oh my God, this is happening so fast'.

''If anyone said to me, 'I'm going to go on tour two or three months after the baby', I'd say, 'No, you're not'.

''The time when I had just had Beau, that tour for me was special. We had babies around so I would say it was the most difficult of tours. It was a lovely time but definitely the hardest tour for me.''