Rap star Eminem has called on Detroit to stay strong amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Eminem has issued a rallying cry to the people of Detroit amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 47-year-old rap star has called on the city's population to remain strong and united in the midst of the health crisis, describing Detroit as a ''state of mind''.
The chart-topping rapper - who lives in the city - said during the 'Everybody vs. COVID-19' live stream: ''Detroit isn't just a city: it's also a feeling, a hustle, a state of mind. But mostly, Detroit is a city where we fight for what we believe in, and we don't take s**t just lying down.
''COVID-19 is no different. So we've got some work to do in order to stay safe. One way is that we have to be counted - and the census is your way to do just that. So this month, we've got to bring the city together, man.''
Meanwhile, Eminem recently donated pots of ''Mom's Spaghetti'' to healthcare workers at the Henry Ford Health System Hospital in Detroit.
The music star's generosity was revealed via a post on the medical facility's Instagram account.
The post read: ''Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem.
''Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! (sic)''
The spaghetti pots featured Shady logos at the bottom and were labelled with the words ''Thank you Frontline Caregivers''.
The name 'Mom's Spaghetti' comes from the lyrics to Eminem's 2002 track 'Lose Yourself'.
On the hit record, Eminem - who is among the best-selling music artists of all time - raps: ''His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / there's vomit on his sweater already - mom's spaghetti.''
