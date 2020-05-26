Eminem has given his fans his mobile number so they can text him their burning questions about the rapper.

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker generated a number using the mobile phone social media platform Community so his Stans can personally quiz him.

The hip-hop legend tweeted: ''Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy'' text me, I'll hit you back 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim (sic)''

Stans are then sent a link on Community where they can type their message into a speech bubble.

They then receive a reply from Eminem, which reads: ''Yo its Em, hit the link to get added to my contacts.

''I'll be back with the plans for next week! (sic)''

The text message exchange between Eminem and his fans comes after he announced a virtual listening party for his acclaimed third album, 2000's 'The Marshall Mathers LP', to mark its 20th anniversary.

The seminal record - which featured the hit singles 'The Real Slim Shady', 'Stan' and 'The Way I Am' - will be celebrated by Stans worldwide on Wednesday (27.05.20) via Spotify.

The chart-topping LP was the fastest-selling album of all-time in the US, until 2015, when Adele's '25' set a new record.

Meanwhile, in March, Eminem was forced to deny he's releasing a new album called 'Marshall Law'.

A rumour was started claiming that the rapper - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - is planning a record with the title, but he silenced the gossip.

Responding to a Twitter user, who re-tweeted the original source and wrote: ''I apologize for the typo.

''I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law.

''My bad (sic)'', the '8 Mile' hitmaker replied: ''Sorry guys... Marshall Law: not a thing.''

It came as no surprise that the record rumour was false, as the rapper said himself that he doesn't have anything in the pipeline.

Eminem scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts with his surprise 11th studio album, 'Music To Be Murdered By', and scored his 10th number one on the Billboard 200 chart - and admitted he was not thinking beyond promoting and releasing music videos for his latest record.

He said: ''I don't really have anything coming up next, to be honest, just working this album and whatever videos come along next.

''But we don't have anything written in stone just yet.''