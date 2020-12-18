Eminem has surprise released 'Music To Be Murdered By - Side B’.

The 'Lose Yourself' rapper gave fans an early Christmas present overnight as he dropped the deluxe edition to his acclaimed 11th studio album, which boasts 16 new songs.

He told fans: "Uncle Alfred [Hitchcock] heard you screaming for more … enjoy Side B."

The extended edition includes guest appearances from the likes of Dr. Dre and Ty Dolla $ign.

Eminem also dropped the music video for the track ‘GNAT’, which is helmed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.

The 48-year-old star appears in a hazmat suit and plays a patient in hospital as he plays multiple characters throughout the promo.

Fans had speculated that a deluxe edition was on the way after a press release was seemingly leaked online.

The hip-hop superstar scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts with 'Music To Be Murdered By', and earned his 10th number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

He also secured a number of other records including being just one of six acts that have at least 10 number one albums, sitting alongside The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11) and Elvis Presley (10) whilst he surpassed rapper Kanye West for the most number one debuts in a row on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - previously warned that the LP is "not made for the squeamish".

He shared on Instagram: "This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn't always literal, nor pleasant."