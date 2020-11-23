Rapper Page Kennedy appears to have let slip that Dr. Dre is working on a new album, which will feature Eminem.
Dr. Dre is working on a new album, which is to feature Eminem.
That's according to rapper Page Kennedy, who appears to have let slip that the 55-year-old star is making new music and he said the record is sounding good.
He wrote on Twitter: "This Dr. Dre album sounding [fire emojis]. Hope y’all get to hear (sic)"
A fan then asked him if he knew when Eminem is dropping his next record, and Page replied: "Well he def on this one lol.(sic)"
But Page insisted he wouldn't divulge when a potential new Eminem album might be released.
In response to another fan, he wrote: "I wouldn’t tell yoh (sic)"
Dre hasn't released a studio album since 2015 when he dropped 'Compton', which also doubled as the soundtrack for the movie 'Straight Outta Compton', a biopic of rap group N.W.A, which Dre was a part of alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Ice Cube.
There was previous speculation that Dre was set to drop a new album, 'Detox', a follow up to 'Compton'.
Speaking last year, record producer Flying Lotus said: "It’s real, man. It exists.
"The version I heard is the sequel to 'Compton'. It makes sense after 'Compton', I think. It makes sense, but I like it better than 'Compton'."
'Compton' is only Dre's third studio album, since his 1992 debut 'The Chronic', which was followed up by '2001' in 1999.
Dre and Eminem go back a long way after he signed the 'My Name Is' hitmaker in 1998 and then co-produced his second studio album, 'The Slim Shady LP', in 1999, as well as 'The Marshall Mathers LP' a year later.
The pair have teamed up on numerous occasions since, and won their first joint Grammy Award in 2001, scooping the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group gong for 'Forgot About Dre'.
