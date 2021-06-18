Emily Watson and Richard E. Grant will lead the cast of the romantic comedy 'Fado!'
Emily Watson and Richard E. Grant are to star in the romantic comedy 'Fado!'.
The duo are attached to feature in Jason Wingard's film – the first time they have shared the screen together since Robert Altman's Oscar-winning 'Gosford Park' 20 years ago.
The film follows Linda (Watson), a crossword enthusiast, choral society member and a wife and mother of two, and her music lecturer husband Jim (Grant) as they prepare to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary with a romantic trip to Lisbon.
However, the night before they travel, Linda discovers a monumental secret that shakes their marriage to its very foundations.
Andrea Mann has written the script for the film with global sales agent Protagonist Pictures introducing the project at the upcoming Marche du Film later this month at Cannes.
The movie will be shot on location in Lisbon, Portugal and Wolverhampton in the UK. Gareth Wiley and Giulia Salvadori will serve as producers on the flick.
Wiley said: "We love this script because with humour, warmth and wit, we meet a fabulous woman who, from the moment of discovering an unpalatable truth, goes in search of answers.
"And in doing so she discovers that even after 30 years of marriage and of putting others first, she is still as vital and sensual as ever and that her passion for new discoveries is undimmed. This really is a story for our times."
Luane Gauer, head of acquisitions for Protagonist Pictures, added: "'Fado!' is exactly the kind of joyful and hope-filled catharsis that will no doubt resonate with audiences at this unique moment in history.
"To be faced with a devastating crisis only to emerge with an even stronger sense of oneself and one's purpose is truly uplifting, and we can't think of anyone better to take us on this journey than Emily. The magnetic Richard is also perfectly cast as her ever-charming foil."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Although it takes a breezy, sometimes silly approach to a fragment of a true story,...
Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth are distinctly unworldly despite their prestigious education as young women,...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
An unusual point of view prevents this from ever turning into the standard biopic, but...
Pepper Flynt Busbee (Jakob Salvati) is a 7-year-old boy who stands much shorter than any...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Coming from a privileged upbringing, cosmologist and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking naturally had a first-rate...
The plot feels like a Jane Austen novel infused with a hot-potato political issue, but...
While there's a strong story in here about the power of literature and the fragility...
Dido Elizabeth Belle is the mixed race daughter of Royal Navy officer Captain John Lindsay...
Liesel Meminger is a 9-year-old girl who is forced to be separated from her family...