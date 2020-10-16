Emily Ratajkowski went "crazy" about skincare in quarantine.
Emily Ratajkowski went "crazy" about skincare in quarantine.
The 'We Are Your Friends' hitmaker felt like she was "overusing products" when it came to her previous routine but she has now slim-lined her skincare to ensure all the basics are covered as she feels her past methods made her skin "freak" out.
Speaking about her lockdown beauty routine, she said: "In quarantine, I went crazy and ordered a bunch of skincare products. One of the things I’ve learned about beauty - I just need the basics and for them to be really good. That was one of the ways that my skin freaked out, because I was overusing products."
And the 29-year-old actress insists she wasn't really "into skincare" for a long time.
She added: "I really wasn’t into skincare or make-up or anything. I wasn’t even someone who really washed my face. I was so nervous because Emily Weiss came over, and I made up some of the things I used. I thought I gave them info and the comments were like, 'Oh, this girl doesn’t even like skincare!'"
Emily used to hate sheet masks but she is now a huge fan of them and uses them if she has an "extra 15 minutes in the morning" or if she's just got out the shower.
Speaking to Vogue magazine of her beauty routine, she shared: "If I have an extra 15 minutes in the morning and I’ve gotten out of the shower, it is easy to throw one on while I’m blow drying my hair or answering my emails. Then I can take it off and put my make-up on right then and there. I could be talking to you on the phone right now and wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s sliding off!'"
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...