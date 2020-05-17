Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has predicted the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic will lead to ''a lot'' of people getting divorced.
Emily Ratajkowski thinks the coronavirus pandemic will lead to ''a lot'' of couples getting divorced.
The model and actress - who married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 - is comfortable in her own relationship, but she suggested ''being in quarantine'' could be too much to handle for some people.
She told GQ magazine's Heroes issue: ''It's been interesting being in quarantine and married. I feel like a lot of people will end up divorced.
''But my husband and I are in a good partnership. And I think that I've learned a lot about myself being married, for sure.''
The 28-year-old star admitted the gravity of the ongoing health crisis still hasn't totally sunk in yet, despite the focus on the news and even knowing two people who tested positive for the respiratory illness.
Asked about anxiety and stress given the uncertainty in the world, she said: ''I think that's the hardest part: this looming kind of threat that's everywhere.
''Obviously, the numbers are going up every day and I know two people who have tested positive, but it doesn't really feel like it's hit yet.
''It's more like there's no way to know how long this is going to go on for or the severity of it. I think that's producing the anxiety in most people.''
Despite the difficulties, Emily has been grateful for the change to work on her book of essays - which she described as ''a memoir, but with added political thinking''.
She explained: ''I have probably 10 [essays]. But I'm trying to eprfect them; that's one of the main things Ive been doing [in isolation].
''For me, it's been the one benefit of corona that's been interesting. I planned to take until mid-April to edit these essays. I have 160 pages, all in draft. I have an agent and I'm going through his one sheet of notes.
''All I needed was no distractions and I promised myself I was going to tell everyone to just leave me to work and get them done. Now look.''
