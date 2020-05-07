Emily Ratajkowski never wanted to be famous and used her looks to find ''stability''.
Emily Ratajkowski never wanted to be famous.
The 28-year-old model-and-actress has ''capitalised'' on her stunning looks in order to ''survive'' and gain stability, but she wasn't expecting to become a household name and insisted it wasn't something she actively courted.
She said: ''I think, for me, the way I use my image and as a model and capitalise off of it has been very much about survival, rather than a representation of who I am.
''Modelling was an amazing way to make money and gain stability; fame came with that and it was a bizarre thing.
''Fame wasn't something I had really expected or really wanted - although deep down probably every 20 year old girl wants to be famous a little bit.
The 'I Feel Pretty' actress can understand why people have made assumptions about her because of her looks because she's done the same with other stunning stars.
She told GQ magazine's Heroes issue: ''I realised I had made assumptions about Demi Moore too. I definitely wrote her off a little bit, as an actress, because she was so sexy, because she had that body.
''And I'm Em Rata, so that's seriously ironic. It just goes to show how deeply internalised misogyny is.''
Emily - who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - is proud she has retained control of how much of her personal life she reveals and insisted fans don't really know the real her.
She said: ''I feel really good about the fact that everything I've ever put out has been highly curated. What you see online is not my whole life.
''I think that sometimes people think they know everything about me. 'Oh, we know all about your dog..''' or 'We see your husband...'
''But that's not really who I am. It's a magazine or it's an editorial, you know? I'm proud of the fact that I protected myself and did the work of privately figuring out who the f**k I am.''
Read the full feature in the June issue of GQ , which is available via digital download and on newsstands now.
Visit https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/emily-ratajkowski-interview-2020.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...