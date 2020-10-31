Emily Mortimer says she has to force herself to face her fears every day in order to "function" as there are so many small things that scare her, she wouldn't leave the house otherwise.
Emily Mortimer is always scared something "terrible" is about to happen to her.
The 'Relic' actress has to force herself to face her fears every day in order to "function" as there are so many small things that scare her, she wouldn't leave the house otherwise.
She told Total Film: "Woody Harrelson, who I did a film called 'Transsiberian' with years ago, once said to me I was the bravest scared person he's ever met.
"I think that just about sums me up because I'm really scared of things like flying and driving on motorways and lifts... I'm always scared something terrible is going to befall me.
"So the only way I can actually function is by forcing myself to do the opposite and me brave otherwise I wouldn't get out of the house."
But one thing the 48-year-old star – who has two children with husband Alessandro Nivola - isn't afraid of is "going mad" as she often things the only sane response to certain life events is to feel confused and "at sea".
She said: "I think it’s important to not be scared of going mad. That's the one thing I've really tried to deal with as I've gotten older.
"The sane response to this world we're living in right now is to feel really at sea and confused. It would be weird not to.
"I think your brain can go as mental as it wants, and the main thing is to just not be scared when that happens.
"The monsters in your mind can live there quite happily as long as you don't let them win."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...
Julian Barnes' Booker Prize-winning novel is adapted into a remarkably intelligent, gently involving film anchored...
Tony Webster is a retired man in his sixties whose past comes back to haunt...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
Based on the Brian Selznick novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret, Scorsese's first family movie...
Occasionally even close families keep secrets from one and other, the small white lies that...
Essentially a B-movie thriller with an A-list cast and production values (and an epic's running...
Watch the trailer for Shutter Island In the 1950's mental patients were incarcerated in some...
Disney sure lays it on thick in "The Kid," a feel-good family flick starring Bruce...
For a long time I've had a theory that the musical genre couldn't survive the...