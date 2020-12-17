Emily Blunt says getting dressed up for red carpet events is "a spectacle" for her.

The 'Wild Mountain Thyme' star's standard uniform comprises of jeans and sweatpants and so she looks forward to being able to "embrace fashion" on special occasions.

She told Vogue magazine: “I’ve started to embrace fashion as a way that I can dissociate myself from the jeans and sweatpants I normally walk around in. When I do press or a red carpet, it can be a bit of a spectacle for me, and I dig that.”

Emily previously revealed that style is "an extension of who you are".

The 37-year-old actress said: "What have I learned about style? I've learned that I had none before I embarked into this industry, I used to really enjoy wearing men's waistcoats, quite lurid colours, with white jeans, but like mum jeans, before they were cool. I wonder if I wore that now if I'd be a trail blazer? So I've learned that ... I think style is an extension of who you are."

And the 'Devil Wears Prada' star shared her beauty tips, saying she is learning to "embrace the pale".

She said: "I've learnt that confidence is actually very quiet and it's not in your face and it's not chest beating. It's very still and very quiet. I've learnt about beauty that I personally, should not lie in the sun - I am naturally very pale and I should just embrace it. So I've learnt to wear sunscreen and embrace the pale."