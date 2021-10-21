Emily Blunt is said to be in negotiations about portraying Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering, the wife of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, in Christopher Nolan's new movie.
Emily Blunt is in talks to join 'Oppenheimer'.
The 38-year-old actress is said to be in negotiations with Universal about starring in the Christopher Nolan movie, which looks set to feature Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Sources have told Deadline that Blunt has been in talks for the role of Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering.
The motion picture is set to be released on July 21, 2023, a slot Nolan often books out for his films.
Murphy will once again join forces with his 'Inception' and 'Dunkirk' director for 'Oppenheimer', which was landed by Universal after a bidding war between many of Hollywood's top studios, including Nolan's previous collaborator Warner Bros.
Oppenheimer was known as "the father of the atomic bomb" and the movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.
The film will be written and directed by Nolan, who will also produce alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven.
Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman, said: "Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve.
"We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience."
Oppenheimer's story has been told on screen before, with 1989 drama 'Fat Man and Little Boy', starring Dwight Schultz as the scientist, and Paul Newman as General Leslie Groves.
