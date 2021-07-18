Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall sent their 'Jungle Cruise' co-star DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON "patronising" videos to teach him action moves.
Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall sent DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON "patronising" videos to teach him action moves.
The trio formed a close bond when they worked together on 'Jungle Cruise' and the 38-year-old actress felt sorry for director Jaume Collet-Serra because he often had to scold them for messing around, but she admitted one of her favourite things to do was to team up with her on-screen sibling to send funny clips to their co-star urging him to work out less.
She admitted to You magazine: "Jack and I liked sending Dwayne videos of ourselves on set doing stunts, pretending that we were helping him learn how to do an action sequence.
"We’d send these really patronising videos of us being like, 'OK, Dwayne, this is called… a stunt sequence.'
"Jack’s name for me was 'Stunty Blunty'. He was 'Jacktion Man'.
"Our preparations for stunts involved eating a fried chicken takeaway. Every time we had an action sequence, that’s what we’d eat.
"So we’d send Dwayne videos saying, 'You don’t need to go to the gym so much, you actually just need to eat fried chicken.' "
While the former WWE star usually does his own stunts, Emily admitted she couldn't do as much as she used to after hurting her knees while making 'A Quiet Place Part II', which was directed by her husband, John Kraskinski.
She said: "There’s so much running in that film! Cillian [Murphy] and I would laugh about that a lot. I’m running from a creature constantly. And I haven’t got any shoes on!
"I remember running barefoot on the most uneven terrain with a baby in a box, and carrying things like oxygen tanks, and John going, 'Em, can you do a fake stumble?' And I did and botched up my knee. I had one good knee. Now I have two s*** knees.
"At the time I remember saying, 'Um, John, this ground is a bit uneven.' "
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...