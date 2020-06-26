Emily Atack has accidentally lost weight in quarantine.

The 30-year-old actress says a combination of not being able to go to the pub and doing workouts at home for her mental health have helped her to drop weight while in lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She explained to MailOnline: ''I think because I haven't been able to the pubs I'm healthier. I've been working out a lot in my garden, which I'm very lucky to have.

''I've lost a lot of weight by accident really. It wasn't my goal to lose weight but I think it's down to not going to pubs and restaurants. I work out more so for my mental health, the goal is never to lose weight but to remain as happy and healthy as I can be.

''I've definitely been boozing in lockdown like everyone but I've been conscious to not drink too much.''

Meanwhile, back in March, Emily revealed she was the happiest she had ever been as she had finally learned to embrace her curves.

She said: ''My whole life I have been called fat. Even when I was two stone lighter, I was always the curvier one.

''The first time I was on 'The Inbetweeners' people started talking about my weight. People weren't used to seeing someone with a bit of shape. It was a bit different.

''As I'm getting older it's about being healthy and happy. I am the biggest I've ever been - but I am the most successful I've ever been.''