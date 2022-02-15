Emeli Sande has announced her new album, 'Let's Say For Instance'.

The 34-year-old singer left major label EMI records after a decade last year, and the Scottish star is set to release her follow-up to 2019's 'Real Life' on the independent label Chrysalis Records on May 6.

She said in a statement issued to Variety: “I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait to release it. I’ve felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level.”

Tim Parry of Big Life Management commented: “Emeli is a wonderful artist and has made a brilliant record that all of us at Big Life are extremely proud to be involved with. It has been a pleasure to see her realise her creative vision in such a bold and authentic way with this album, and to work with the great team at Chrysalis Records who share our passion for this stunning collection of songs.”

Chrysalis CEO Jeremy Lascelles added: “Emeli has been widely praised, and rightfully so, as a world class singer. But this album also demonstrates the strength and breadth of her songwriting talents — it is packed from beginning to end with great songs. And above all else her sheer musicality, her artistry, shines throughout. We are very honored that she chose Chrysalis as the label to help her take it out into the world."

Emeli previously admitted she "doubted" whether she should continue as a musician while battling anxiety and depression after she split from Adam Gouraguine in 2013, less than a year after they tied the knot.

She said: "I doubted whether I wanted to continue being a musician. I questioned whether people wanted to hear me, because people were saying I was on TV too much. People said I was overexposed, and then I thought, 'Maybe I don't have a place in this music industry, and if people don't want to hear it, what shall I do?'

"I was going through my separation, and really trying to get my head around the industry and where I sat in it.

"It was everything all at once, and I lost my confidence. Even though I was shy as a kid, I was very confident about what I wanted to do, and I worked to try to make it happen.

"The saddest part, when someone's suffering like that, is you lose your natural personality and the confidence goes."

Emeli will embark on a tour of the UK and Europe in May and June 2022 in support of the new LP.

The 'Beneath Your Beautiful' hitmaker will be performing both with her full band, as well as select solo piano show dates, kicking off on May 16 in Glasgow, before heading to Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Europe.

Tickets will be available via fan presale from Thursday 17th February and on general sale at 10am on Friday 18th February. Head to livenation.co.uk for the full dates and ticket detials.

The track-listing for 'Let’s Say For Instance' is:

1. 'Family'

2. 'Look What You’ve Done (with Jaykae)'

3. 'July 25th'

4. 'Oxygen'

5. 'Summer'

6. 'My Pleasure'

7. 'There Isn’t Much'

8. 'September 8th'

9. 'Look In Your Eyes'

10. 'Ready To Love'

11. 'Wait For Me'

12. 'Another One'

13. 'Yes You Can'

14. 'Brighter Days'

15. 'Super Human'

16. 'World Go Round'