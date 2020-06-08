Emeli Sandé is giving a fan the chance to win a jamming session with her to raise funds for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old singer has teamed up with the MS Society to raise donations for the cause which is close to her heart, and admitted the lucky bidder could end up ''writing the next big hit'' with her.

Emeli said: ''People should bid on this prize most importantly to raise funds for such a valuable cause, but I also think it's going to be a lot of fun.

''To me the most exciting part in the whole music process is that initial jam, that initial spark of an idea, when something comes completely from nowhere.

''I'm excited to see how we will work together, and just to share my process with someone will be real joy for me. You never know, we could end up writing the next big hit...''

Several celebrities have put special sessions up for auction, including Dave Myers from TV's The Hairy Bikers, who is offering a cooking lesson, whilst author Jacqueline Wilson is giving away a beginner's writing masterclass.

Many of the stars offering up their expertise in the charity auction know someone who has suffered from MS.

Emeli - who studied for a medical degree at Glasgow University and is a qualified neurologist - has recalled how she came to gain a better understanding of the ''devastating'' condition through cellist Jacqueline du Pré.

She shared: ''I first learned about MS when I was studying medicine, but it was a few years later - when I was introduced to the cellist Jacqueline du Pré, who had MS - that I went from a very scientific understanding to a much more personal connection.

''I completely fell in love with her musicianship and performances, and saw just how devastating MS can be.

''That's why I wanted to give my support to the MS Society - to help fund research and give more hope to everyone affected.''

Nick Moberly, Chief Executive at the MS Society, said: ''More than 130,000 people live with MS in the UK and many of them are really struggling right now. In the last two months we've seen demand for our services increase, and our community is relying on us more than ever.

''We're incredibly grateful to all the celebrities who've generously offered time and donations to this auction, and hope people will bid generously. The money raised from the event will help us provide better support to people living with MS, through things like our free MS helpline, and could truly give someone the lifeline they need to cope at this difficult time.''

The MS Society Never Alone auction kicks off at 10am (BST) and runs until June 17 and is hosted by Bid_In - who recently managed Chris Evans' hugely successful auction for the NHS.

To bid on the chance to jam with Emeli - or any of the other items on offer - visit www.msneveraloneauction.com.