Elvis Presley's Graceland estate is set to reopen after being closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic mansion in Memphis, Tennessee - which was previously owned by the music star - will reopen to the public on Thursday (21.05.20) for the first time since March 20.

However, owing to ongoing concerns about the pandemic, a series of new measures are being introduced to protect visitors.

For instance, staff will be required to wear face coverings and visitors will be encouraged to follow suit.

What's more, employees and visitors will both be required to undergo temperature checks before they're allowed to enter the premises, while employees will also be expected to take regular hand-washing breaks.

Additionally, it's been confirmed that the mansion tour capacity will be reduced to 25 percent to allow for social distancing.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Presley previously claimed she can still feel the spirit of her ex-husband whenever she's at Graceland.

The 74-year-old actress - who was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973 - has helped to turn the mansion into one of America's most-popular tourist attractions, and she thinks the landmark has retained a special feel.

She shared: ''It's more ... his spirit is communicating to me. When I go to Graceland, my gosh, I can walk in that door and see him walking down the stairs, I can hear laughter, I can hear the music playing in the music room.

''It's a very surreal feeling. But it's not scary, it's beautiful.''

Priscilla also hailed Elvis as ''an artist in the truest sense''.

She added: ''He'd have loved to have more of an orchestra on his original records, but they - his management, his label - put constraints on him.''