Elvis Costello has released a new single titled 'No Flag'.

The 65-year-old musician recorded the new track in Helsinki, Finland, after he travelled to the Finnish capital alone on February 16 to work on the song for three days at Suomenlinnan Studio.

In a brief statement about the unusual recording location, he said: ''I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me. So, this is 'The Helsinki Sound.' ''

Elvis is the only artist listed in the song's instrumental credits, having provided the ''Mouth, Drum, Fender Jazzmaster, Hammond Organ and Bass'' for the track.

'No Flag' was recorded by Eetu Seppälä - assisted by Tim Mikkkola - in Helsinki and mixed by Sebastian Krys in Los Angeles.

The track is also featured in a new illustrated clip by Eamon Singer and Arlo McFurlow.

Earlier this year, Elvis scooped up his second Grammy Award when he won in the newly revamped traditional pop vocal album category for his 2018 record 'Look Now'.

And when the nominations were announced, the iconic musician quipped he was ''really in show business'', after the category was expanded to include collections ''that cannot properly be intermingled with present forms of pop music''.

He said: ''I think all of those definitions are a little bit silly. Sometimes you get shoved into unlikely places ...

''I'm nominated with Barbra Streisand and, I understand, the sexiest man in the world [People's reigning Sexiest Man Alive John Legend] and Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli.

''When I saw that list, I said, 'Well now I'm really in show business, aren't I?' Of course, it's great fun to be in that kind of contest. It makes me feel like I'm Neil Diamond in 1973 or something and I'm in a race with John Denver and Leo Sayer.

''I write songs and I'm quite happy to be in that company... All of the other artists in this category are way more high-profile in terms of sales than I am.''