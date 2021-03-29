Sir Elton John has confirmed he's worked with Metallica.

After Miley Cyrus revealed the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker tinkles the ivories on her rendition of the heavy metal titan's 1991 classic 'Nothing Else Matters', the man himself has revealed he's worked on a Metallica-related project, seemingly the same one.

Speaking to SG Lewis on his Apple Music show 'Rocket Hour', the 74-year-old music legend said: “I’ve just done something with Metallica. During this lockdown period. I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that.

“I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people. So I’ll get you my email, email me and let’s get together and do something, okay?”

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker's covers record also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and 18-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

She spilled last year: “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band.

"I'm so excited about this collaboration. I'm really stoked. I love when ingredients don't quite fit."

Miley performed a version of 'Nothing Else Matters' at the Glastonbury festival in 2019.

The 'Prisoner' hitmaker first announced the project back in October.

She said: "We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that.

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

James Hetfield and co's music also inspired the 28-year-old star's latest album, 'Plastic Hearts'.

She said previously: “In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”