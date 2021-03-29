Sir Elton John has confirmed he's worked with Metallica after Miley Cyrus teased a cover of 'Nothing Else Matters' featuring Elton.
Sir Elton John has confirmed he's worked with Metallica.
After Miley Cyrus revealed the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker tinkles the ivories on her rendition of the heavy metal titan's 1991 classic 'Nothing Else Matters', the man himself has revealed he's worked on a Metallica-related project, seemingly the same one.
Speaking to SG Lewis on his Apple Music show 'Rocket Hour', the 74-year-old music legend said: “I’ve just done something with Metallica. During this lockdown period. I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that.
“I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people. So I’ll get you my email, email me and let’s get together and do something, okay?”
The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker's covers record also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and 18-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
She spilled last year: “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band.
"I'm so excited about this collaboration. I'm really stoked. I love when ingredients don't quite fit."
Miley performed a version of 'Nothing Else Matters' at the Glastonbury festival in 2019.
The 'Prisoner' hitmaker first announced the project back in October.
She said: "We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that.
“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”
James Hetfield and co's music also inspired the 28-year-old star's latest album, 'Plastic Hearts'.
She said previously: “In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...