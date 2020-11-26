Sir Elton John has been added to the bill for Dua Lipa's forthcoming Studio 2054 live-stream on November 27.
Sir Elton John is the latest guest confirmed to perform at Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 live-stream event on Friday (27.11.20).
The music icon - who recently hopped on Instagram Live for a catch up with the pop megastar - is the latest musical guest confirmed for Dua's star-studded virtual event, which is inspired by the iconic New York nightclub, Studio 54, which Elton frequented back in the day.
Dua said: “It’s my absolute pleasure and honour to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday. A one of a kind global musical icon, singer songwriter and flawless performer, it’s going to be spectacular ! He is truly musical royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together."
Elton added: "I loved speaking to Dua when we met up to talk on Instagram Live a few weeks ago, she is incredibly smart and talented. So when she asked me to be part of Studio 2054 I said 'yes!' in a heartbeat. It's amazing to be part of a live performance when live music just isn't happening right now and especially in such a colourful and creative way. If you're going to do virtual live music then this is the way to do it."
The virtual extravaganza will also see performances from Belgian star Angèle, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus and Tainy.
The Grammy-winner - who has just been nominated for a further six prizes for the 2021 ceremony - has promised a "brand new multi-dimensional live experience" for the upcoming concert, which is set to stream from a warehouse.
The 25-year-old singer's fans will be treated to songs from her latest disco-pop LP, 'Future Nostalgia', its remix edition 'Club Future Nostalgia' and her self-titled 2017 debut.
A press release revealed Dua will "move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”.
