Sir Elton John has postponed the first two weeks of his farewell tour shows until 2023.

The 'Rocketman' hitmaker has taken the decision to move some German dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour that were meant to take place in September to 2023 as he isn't able to have 100 per cent capacity shows yet in the country and wants to wait until he can have a full crowd back.

He said in a lengthy statement: "Hello again everyone. As we begin to exit this terrible global pandemic, we are all faced with regulations and restrictions that we must adhere to.

"As such it has been necessary to once again review my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and make some difficult decisions. I hope you can appreciate that these decisions are not ones we have taken lightly, but with due consideration for the situation in each country and the safety of our fans and everyone involved with this amazing show. Based on the information we have received, venues in Germany will not be allowed to reopen to 100% capacity in the near future, and as we have sold 100% of the tickets to my show we have taken the decision to reschedule. We cannot wait to finally see you all again and thank you for all your love and support. Until we see you, please stay safe and healthy. Elton John."

Meanwhile, Elton previously quipped he wants to "kill himself" if he has to perform 'Crocodile Rock' again.

He said: "I'm lucky to have so many great songs to play every night. But there is a point in time where you think, 'I don't really want to play this anymore.' There are things like ‘Original Sin' or '(Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket' that I haven't really played before - not enough anyway. But if I have to go back and play 'Crocodile Rock' again, it's like, 'I'm gonna kill myself.'

"So, after I've finished this tour, I don't want to play some of these songs any more. I'd like to do something like Kate Bush, where I can do a show and play some of these songs that are deep cuts."