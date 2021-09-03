Sir Elton John will perform at BST Hyde Park 2022.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker is set to bring his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour' to London as part of the summer concert series, performing at Hyde Park on Friday 24 June, 2022.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: "American Express presents BST Hyde Park has always stood for the world's biggest and most loved artists bringing not just a performance but a truly one-off and memorable event.

"Elton John has provided the soundtrack to the lives of so many of us and to know that his last tour is coming to Hyde Park, possibly the last time many of us will ever see him play, is one of the most important and 'must see' nights of BST Hyde Park ever."

American Express cardmembers are able to access presale tickets from 10am on Friday 3 September, whilst tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 10 September 2021. Tickets start at £70 each per booking fee.

It comes after it was revealed Elton will release an album of collaborations titled ‘The Lockdown Sessions'.

In a statement, Elton said: "The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."