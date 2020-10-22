Sir Elton John is fed up of seeing racy music videos.

The music legend has hailed 29-year-old R&B singer Teyana Taylor's latest promo for her track 'Lose Each Other', in which he plays the piano, as "classy" and called for less twerking and more "empowering" videos.

Elton said on an Instagram Live to Teyana: "What you did in the video was so beautiful and empowering.

"Normal videos have people shaking their booties and this was a piece of art.

"You weren't shaking anything.

"It means a lot. There really aren't many classy videos out there.

"They are what they are.

"This one is the Rolls-Royce of videos."

Elton sharing his opinion of bootie-shaking music videos comes after the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker recently criticised modern pop stars for using multiple songwriters.

The 73-year-old icon hailed Father John Misty and Conan Gray for their original songwriting, but said: “Conan’s from America and he’s the only person in the American Spotify Top 50 to actually write the song without anybody else.

“Everybody else there’s four or five writers [per track]. You look at most of the records in the charts – they’re not real songs. They’re bits and pieces and it’s nice to hear someone write a proper song.”

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker also isn't a fan of songs made on a computer.

He added: “I like people who write songs.

“There’s plenty of people that do but a lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that.”

Meanwhile, Elton recently admitted he has "no interest in being Elton" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Candle In The Wind' star has been keeping busy at home during the health crisis, which has forced him to postpone his touring plans.

He said: "All I've been doing is finishing off a couple of musicals that I've written.

"I did a [Lady] Gaga track. I have a few lyrics from Bernie Taupin, which are wonderful, but I have no interest in being Elton at the minute.

"So I've been working with other people, which is fun, and staying away from me."