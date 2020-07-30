Sir Elton John would be ''dead'' if he hadn't asked for help with his addictions.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker reflected on his past addictions - which included alcohol and drugs - as he marked his 30th sobriety birthday.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I'm truly a blessed man. If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.''

The 73-year-old singer diced with death around two years ago when he fell and he revealed he had to ''learn to walk again'' after falling ill two years ago.

He said: ''I literally had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick. I said: 'Don't let me die, I want to see my children grow up.' Luckily I survived it. Now I am fine.''

Elton - who has sons Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, with husband David Furnish - recalled how he carried on performing even when very ill.

He said: ''I was on stage in Vegas in a lot of pain, fluid had built up under my colon. I did the show and was wearing nappies shortly after the operation. I thought, 'If only they knew right now that I'm pissing myself.'''

And the 'Crocodile Rock' singer joked he is ''like the Bionic Woman'' as there are ''very few bits'' of him left following various operations over the years.

He said: ''There are very few bits of me left! There is no hair, a pacemaker, there is no tonsils, there is no prostate, there is no appendix.

''I have had kidney stones. I am like the Bionic Woman. I am like Lyndsay Wagner or Steve Austin. Whichever one you want to call it.''