Sir Elton John has ''no interest in being Elton'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 73-year-old icon has been keeping busy at home during the health crisis, which has forced him to postpone his touring plans.

Speaking on BBC 6 Music, Elton shared: ''All I've been doing is finishing off a couple of musicals that I've written.

''I did a [Lady] Gaga track. I have a few lyrics from Bernie Taupin, which are wonderful, but I have no interest in being Elton at the minute.

''So I've been working with other people, which is fun, and staying away from me.''

Elton is also seeking to safeguard the long-term future of small music venues amid the pandemic.

The chart-topping star is particularly keen to support the Troubadour in Los Angeles, where he performed before finding mainstream success in the US.

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker - who performed at the Troubadour in front of Quincy Jones, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash - said: ''I've heard that it might be closing but I think it's going to be OK. I made a few phone calls. There are a few irons in the fire.''

Elton warned of the potential impact of small venues going out of business.

He said: ''If venues like that disappear then it's really grim stuff because they are so important for new people to go [to] and I've seen so many new acts there that have come from Britain.

''I saw Cat Stevens there when he did his first show in America. It's a great launch pad. It's a great room, it has atmosphere, it has everything going for it. If you can't play well at the Troubadour, you can't play well anywhere.''