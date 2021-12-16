Sir Elton John loves Greggs' sausage rolls.

The 74-year-old star confessed to loving the tasty treat during his upcoming Christmas collaboration with LadBaby, 'Sausage Rolls for Everyone'.

LadBaby told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "As we were singing, he ate it all.

"At the end of the video he said: ‘That’s the best sausage roll I’ve ever had. Where’s that from?’ We said Greggs. And he said: ‘I’m not going to Sainsbury’s anymore. That’s where I’m getting them from'."

The chart-topping icon and Ed Sheeran have decided to rework their festive hit 'Merry Christmas' in an effort to help LadBaby achieve another Christmas number one single.

And LadBaby - who has raised more than £1.2 million through his previous Christmas number ones - was thrilled to work with Elton and Ed on the record.

He said: "It’s quite surreal. Windsor Castle to a Greggs sausage roll."

LadBaby is aiming to surpass the Spice Girls and the Beatles as the act with the most consecutive UK Christmas number ones.

And Ed, 30 - who topped the Christmas charts in 2017 with 'Perfect' - previously revealed he felt "proud" to be supporting LadBaby's single.

He said: "All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust, which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat."

LadyBaby and his wife, Roxanne Hoyle, are also thrilled to have worked with two of the best-known artists in the world.

Speaking about their collaboration, Roxanne recently said: "Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they've both had huge success at Christmas, so we're honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas ... with the power of sausage rolls."