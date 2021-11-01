Sir Elton John has launched his debut Eyewear line.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker - who has an extensive hoard of rock-star shades, having amassed thousands of bonkers glasses in all shapes and sizes over the past five decades - has partnered with Sam’s Club and Walmart on a career-spanning collection.

One pair is named 'Rocketman' after his 1972 mega-hit and the blockbuster biopic of the same name, while another set is dubbed 'Prodigy' in homage to Elton being a child prodigy on the piano.

Each pair comes emblazoned with an “E” and the frames are priced between $95 to $100.

The extensive line is split into four collections: The Foundations Collection, The Formative Years, The Working Musician and The Master Collection.

The 74-year-old music legend said: “Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression and authenticity.

“The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always look yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

What's more, Walmart has announced they are donating at least $1 million per year from the sales of the glasses to the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker's AIDS Foundation.

Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Walmart, added to WWD: “Our customers and members are going to love this collection. We’re thrilled to celebrate Elton John’s creativity and iconic style by launching a fun, on-trend eyewear collection that will help customers feel their best, all at an everyday low price.

“On top of that, we’re proud to shine a light on the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and donate a portion of the sales to their important mission.”

The eyewear launch comes days after Elton revealed he still has many of the frames he's worn on stage, including his famous oversized star-shaped lenses.

However, he finds it impossible to pick a favourite.

Asked if he could name his most-loved pair, the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker told LADbible: "Not really because I've got so many I can choose whatever mood I'm in. I'm you know I'm very lucky to have so much to choose from."

Asked: "How many do you have?", Elton replied: "Oh god I'm not sure I mean it's in the thousands. It has to be yeah but I've been collecting them ever since 1970 when I started wearing the stars and all the crazy glasses I still have most of them."