Sir Elton John has quipped that his songs would all be about sex if he was in charge of songwriting.
Sir Elton John has insisted he "can't write lyrics" and would end up penning crude songs.
The music legend's longtime songwriting partner, Berine Taupin, is behind much of Elton's back catalogue, including hits such as ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Tiny Dancer’ and ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart', and he's insisted it's better off that way.
Speaking to musician John Grant about gay culture's influence on music and art for The Guardian newspaper, Elton explained: "I don’t see myself as a gay artist, you see, as such because I don’t write lyrics. I can’t write lyrics. But I love what pop culture did for gay music, starting with Jimmy Somerville and Boy George. If I wrote something, it would be like: 'I’d like to suck your k*** behind the bike shed,' and there’s just not a market for that!"
The 74-year-old icon also insisted his "elaborate" performances aren't him being "a gay artist", and confessed that he's "ashamed" that he was too out of it on drugs and booze to be an activist for the LGBT community in the 1980s at the height of the AIDS epidemic.
Elton continued: "I know I’m "elaborate", but that’s not being a gay artist – that comes from British vaudeville, [Sir] Mick Jagger, Marc Bolan, David Bowie. The list goes on and on. My activism [through the Elton John Aids Foundation] is the only thing I can do to compensate for that and I’ve tried to be active since the 1990s. I missed the boat in the 1980s which I’m ashamed of, because I was too down in the pit of drugs and drink."
Since its inception in 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has raised millions for its lifesaving work, and Elton recalled how rapidly the charity grew.
He added: "When I got sober, my activism started small, but then it started to mushroom. And I was so lucky, as I said, and I never really had much trouble in the business, because everyone knew I was living with my manager, for God’s sake! I was going into every gay club in the world and it was never a big deal for me. I was so happy to be gay!"
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...