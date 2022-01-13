Sir Elton John had a vintage guitar sent to Sam Fender.

The 74-year-old music legend has been good friends with the 27-year-old rocker ever since he performed at the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker's Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party in 2020.

And Elton's guitarist, Davey Johnstone, has revealed that the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker asked him to pick out a special gift for the 'Seventeen Going Under' hitmaker.

Speaking on the 'Greatest Music of All Time' podcast, he said: "Last year Elton called me and said, 'I wanna get a guitar for Sam.'

"So I went to one of my local stores.

"I played a few things and I found this powder blue Strat (Stratocaster) with a couple of nice dents in it and scrapes so it looks really cool.

"Evidently Sam loved it."

Sam recently promised to "definitely" collaborate with Elton in the future.

The 'Play God' rocker's packed schedule in 2021 meant he had to reject an offer to team up with the iconic musician on his 'Lockdown Sessions' album.

Sam explained: "It sounds awful to say, 'I was too busy to work with Elton', but I needed to finish my album.

"Me and Elton will definitely happen at some point. We just need to find time to get into the studio.

"We want to make something special together. I'd love us to make something stripped back, that sounds organic with a band."

The musician might have some more time on his hands as he admitted such an intense workload means he's already got material written for his third album.

He said: "That album was a tough labour. I wrote about 60 songs for it. Some of those songs will carry over to my next record, as I didn't finish all of them.

"I know that I'll look back at some of them and think, 'That's great! Why didn't that make Seventeen?'

"A hell of a lot of work went into that album but, about halfway through recording, we kept having moments of looking at each other and just giggling.

"That's when I thought, 'We've done something good here.' "