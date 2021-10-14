Sir Elton John has set a new UK chart record with his single 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'.

The iconic musician's latest track - which features Dua Lipa and is taken from his upcoming album 'The Lockdown Sessions' - has hit number two in the rankings and means he's landed a top 10 song in "six different decades".

The Official Charts Company said: "Cold Heart's entry into the UK top 10 singles chart last month – where it currently sits at number two – means that John has now scored a top 10 song in the UK in six different decades."

This means Elton - whose first top 10 single was 'Your Song' in 1971 - has overtaken Cher, Sir Cliff Richard, David Bowie, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, who had at least one top 10 track in five different decades.

Meanwhile, the 'Rocket Man' legend is continuing to recover after suffering a hip injury, which in turn forced him to postpone the European and UK leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour until 2023.

His husband David Furnish recently gave fans an update on his health and revealed he's "in pain" but "soldiering on".

He said: "He's good. He's in pain. His hip is quite sore. He's been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows.

"But your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited.

"Then he'll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he'll be happier."

Elton, 74, revealed on September 16 he was having to delay his planned tour dates due to his nasty fall.

In a statement issued to his social media pages, he said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."