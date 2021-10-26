Sir Elton John wants to collaborate with Britain's biggest rock star of the moment, Sam Fender.
Sir Elton John says Sam Fender "makes Oasis sound like a calm palm trio".
The 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker has just dropped his star-studded album, 'The Lockdown Sessions' - which features the likes of Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Gorillaz, and Stevie Wonder, to name a few - but the 74-year-old music legend has revealed he's still got more artists on his bucket list to duet with, including the 27-year-old rocker, who he has dubbed more rock 'n' roll than Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel's band.
In a video interview with his collaborator Charlie Puth for LADbible, Elton said: "I've collaborated with most people. Sam Fender. He's a British rock and roll artist who's the best rock and roll artist there is. He makes Oasis sound like a calm palm trio. He is brilliant."
Elsewhere, in the wide-ranging chat, the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker revealed his post-gig feast is less than rock and roll than you'd expect.
Elton - who recently underwent hip replacement surgery - tends to opt for "a handful of almonds and a glass of water" instead of a calorific slice of pizza, which he'd really like to chow down on.
He said: "It's very hard to eat after gigs because it's very bad to eat that late at night so I might have a handful of almonds and a glass of water which is really boring where I'd love to have a pizza."
And the 'Your Song' hitmaker admitted the only part of his career that he regrets is taking drugs.
He said: "Yeah I wouldn't have taken as many drugs. Definitely not although I continued to work when I took drugs I didn't make my best work some of the time. I never really wanted to take drugs, I just joined in for the sake of it and it became an addiction.
"I became an addict and alcoholic and I've since you know learned my lesson but I would if I could go back to when I first saw a line of cocaine I would say no now. "
Check out the full interview on LADbible's YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs4yTNfOrho.
