Sir Elton John has hailed Rina Sawayama's debut 'SAWAYAMA' his album of the year.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker got to chat with the 29-year-old Japanese singer/songwriter via video call this week and he was full of praise of her acclaimed record.

Speaking to Rina on FaceTime for his Apple Music radio show, 'Rocket Hour', Elton told her: ''Hi Rina! It's so wonderful to talk to you because so far you have made my album of the year. This is my favourite album of the year.''

The 'Dynasty' singer was taken aback by the compliment and replied: ''Stop it, no way.''

The music legend admitted he had Rina was on his ''bucket list'' of artists he wanted to quiz on their music because he's ''so fascinated'' by her.

Elton went on to say: ''It's a phenomenal record.

''We've been playing a lot of it on our show ... you're on my bucket list because I wanted to talk to you because I'm so fascinated about you.''

The 73-year-old singer also praised The Weekend's 'After Hours' and Perfume Genius' 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately', but insisted that 'SAWAYAMA' is ''the strongest album of the year by far''.

Elton also said that he could see Queen of Pop Madonna releasing the album's track 'Bad Friend'.

He added: ''It encompasses so many styles of music. 'Bad Friend', for example, is a song that Madonna would die for.''