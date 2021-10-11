Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Sting and Arlo Parks were honoured at the 2021 BMI London Awards.

The annual awards show honoured the top UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers, and as well as the prestigious Song of the Year prize going to songwriter Tom Barnes for Lewis Capaldi's mega-hit 'Before You Go', several BMI Million-Air Awards were handed out to "recognise the iconic songs that have reached a million or more broadcast performances by UK and European songwriters and publisher."

Among the tracks honoured were Elton's classics 'Bennie And The Jets' and 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', which have both reached seven million performances, and 'I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues', which hit six million.

Ed's 'Shape of You' and Cutting Crew's Nick Van Eede's '(I Just) Died in Your Arms' also reached six million performances.

And the former's 'Love Yourself', which features Justin Bieber, made four million.

However, it's former Police rocker Sting who holds the number one song in BMI's repertoire, with 16 million performances of the timeless hit 'Every Breath You Take'.

Elsewhere, Rising star Arlo was the recipient of this year's BMI Impact Award, for "groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music."

While, Inflo, a member of SAULT, was awarded the BMI Champion Award for "groundbreaking musical achievements and collaborations" and social activism.

BMI also announced the Most-Performed Songs of the Year, including tracks by Anne-Marie, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, and beabadoobee.

Shirin Foroutan, Vice President, Creative, Europe, commented: "We're extremely proud to recognise BMI's top UK and European music creators and celebrate songwriting at its very best.

"This year, we're presenting two special awards to two incredible innovators in music. The formidable Arlo Parks is receiving the BMI Impact Award for the vulnerability and authenticity she shares in her songwriting, resonating with music lovers worldwide. In addition, as one of the most transformative songwriters/producers of our time, we're presenting Inflo with the BMI Champion Award in recognition of his groundbreaking musical achievements and collaborations, and for using his platform to champion social change to help better our world. We are privileged to represent every one of our award winners and honourees and celebrate their continued success."

For a complete list of all the winners go to www.bmi.com/london2021.