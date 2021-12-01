Sir Elton John unveils a surprise new three-part documentary about the creation of 'The Lockdown Sessions'.
Sir Elton John has revealed a new documentary about the creation of 'The Lockdown Sessions'.
The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - who collaborated with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Charlie Puth and more on the collection - has dropped a three-part series to document the record.
He wrote on Twitter: "Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, I'm taking you 'Inside the Lockdown Sessions'.
"Watch as I go deep into the making of my latest album with all of my collaborators.”
In the first episode - all three are available exclusively on Apple Music - he admitted he "had no intention of making an Elton John record during lockdown".
He added: "That was never gonna be the case. When I did that track with Charlie Puth at the start of the year, I never dreamed that it would lead to this."
The 74-year-old singer noted how he "made more calls during lockdown" than ever before, and it gave rise to plenty of exciting collaborations.
He recalled: "Dua Lipa, you know, we became friends after she did the Oscar party. Never thought of doing a duet with Dua Lipa - all these things, they were an accident basically."
Elton previously compared his experience to 'Back To The Future' as he found himself "becoming a session musician again" by working with other artists.
He said: “It was never an album I was gonna make, I thought, ‘I’m becoming a session musician again like I was 54 years ago, and it feels good.’
"I had no restrictions, and I actually loved playing on other people’s records. It was different sorts of music, and music and artists that I loved, so I was in my element. It was like 'Back To The Future'.
“You have to go in there with no ego when you’re playing on someone else’s record and just give them exactly what they want. But also enjoy the process too.”
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...