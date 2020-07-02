Sir Elton John has announced the new weekly 'Elton John: Classic Concert Series'.

The 73-year-old music legend will be sharing archived footage from his biggest concerts over the years via his official YouTube channel, kicking off on Friday (03.07.20) with 'Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh' from 1976, which will be available digitally in its entirety for the first time.

The series will help raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in support of Covid-19 relief efforts.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker said: ''My Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities.

''We cannot jeopardise HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I'm really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation's urgent COVID response.''

Following the first episode, every Saturday a two-hour concert will be available over a six-week period.

The Edinburgh Festival of Popular Music show was a special gig for the 'Your Song' hitmaker, as he'd just scored his first number one single in the UK with 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'.

It was also the first time Elton performed the hit solo.

During the dazzling set, Elton jumped on top of his piano to entertain the masses.

In April, Elton launched a $1 million fund to help those with HIV amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced: ''Today, I'm proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. Now and always, I'm committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind. Visit http://ejaf.org/covid19 for more info. Sending love to all of our Foundation's partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time. Elton x (sic)''

The music icon also hosted the 'Living Room Concert For America', which raised $8 million for COVID-19 relief efforts, in March.

The star-studded show - which aired in the place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards - received $500,000 from consumer food group Procter & Gamble, and Fox Corporation matched the donation.

The likes of Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and Demi Lovato, to name a few, each performed a song from their homes, whilst Elton added: ''Everyone out there fighting to keep us safe is such an inspiration.''

The first 'Elton John: Classic Concert Series' video goes live on Elton's YouTube channel on Friday (03.07.20) at 9am PST/12pm EST/ 5PM BST.