Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker and the 25-year-old singer have joined forces for new tune 'Cold Heart', a remix with Australian dance music trio PNAU, which is due to be released on Friday (13.08.21).

Elton wrote on Twitter: "I'm so excited to finally be able to tell you that I have a new single with @DUALIPA, ‘Cold Heart (@pnau Remix)’, coming out this Friday – I can’t wait for you all to hear it! (sic)"

Dua is equally as exhilarated about the track.

She tweeted: "COLD HEART WITH @eltonofficial - I’m so excited!!! (@pnau remix) OUT THIS FRIDAY!!!!!!!! (sic)"

A teaser for the song features 74-year-old Elton singing part of his 1989 hit 'Sacrifice', and Dua belts out a section of the legendary singer's 1972 song 'Rocket Man'.

She sings: "And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time/ Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find".

Elton admitted he and Dua had an "incredible experience" teaming up for the tune.

He wrote on Instagram: "Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it! (sic)"

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker commented: "I love you!!!! I’m so excited (sic)"

Elton featured on Dua's 'Studio 2054' live-stream event in November.

And last month, he namedropped the likes of Dua and Channel Tres when he admitted he is inspired by younger artists.

The 'Tiny Dancer' singer said: "It keeps me animated and it keeps me so happy."