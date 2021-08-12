Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song, 'Cold Heart', in which he sings part of his 1989 tune 'Sacrifice' and she belts out some of the lyrics of his 1972 single 'Rocket Man'.
The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker and the 25-year-old singer have joined forces for new tune 'Cold Heart', a remix with Australian dance music trio PNAU, which is due to be released on Friday (13.08.21).
Elton wrote on Twitter: "I'm so excited to finally be able to tell you that I have a new single with @DUALIPA, ‘Cold Heart (@pnau Remix)’, coming out this Friday – I can’t wait for you all to hear it! (sic)"
Dua is equally as exhilarated about the track.
She tweeted: "COLD HEART WITH @eltonofficial - I’m so excited!!! (@pnau remix) OUT THIS FRIDAY!!!!!!!! (sic)"
A teaser for the song features 74-year-old Elton singing part of his 1989 hit 'Sacrifice', and Dua belts out a section of the legendary singer's 1972 song 'Rocket Man'.
She sings: "And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time/ Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find".
Elton admitted he and Dua had an "incredible experience" teaming up for the tune.
He wrote on Instagram: "Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it! (sic)"
The 'One Kiss' hitmaker commented: "I love you!!!! I’m so excited (sic)"
Elton featured on Dua's 'Studio 2054' live-stream event in November.
And last month, he namedropped the likes of Dua and Channel Tres when he admitted he is inspired by younger artists.
The 'Tiny Dancer' singer said: "It keeps me animated and it keeps me so happy."
