Elsa Pataky had to be rescued from her car after she tried to drive across a flooded road.

The 44-year-old model and actress - who is married to Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth - filmed the whole ordeal for her Instagram Story on Monday (27.07.20), after she found herself trapped in her car on a flooded road near her home in Byron Bay, Australia.

Speaking in the videos in a mixture of both Spanish and English, Elsa told her fans: ''I got stuck, yes. Awesome. Oh God, oh God, what am I doing?''

Elsa - who has eight-year-old daughter India, and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with Chris - then showed footage of her car surrounded by water, before deciding the only way to get out of her vehicle was through the window.

She wrote alongside the videos: ''A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross!

''My only option ... through the window !! (sic)''

The blonde beauty managed to climb out of her car, which was later rescued from the water with the help of some of her friends.

Meanwhile, Elsa previously spilled the secrets to her happy life in Australia with 'Thor' star Chris, whom she has been married to for a decade.

The star said she and Chris have put ''a lot of effort'' into their marriage to keep it harmonious and loving, as she insisted their romance isn't as ''perfect'' as it might look to outsiders.

She said: ''Nothing is as easy and perfect as it looks ... There are those moments where you fight. You have to put a lot of effort into [your marriage].

''We have those moments where we shout at the kids and then we feel like horrible parents and we have to work at being a couple like everyone else.''