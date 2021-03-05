Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey have joined the cast of 'Interceptor'.

The 44-year-old actress and 31-year-old actor will star in the action movie for Netflix, which is being directed by Matthew Reilly.

The Australian action thriller-writer has penned books such as 'Seven Ancient Wonders' and 'The Tournament' and has also written the screenplay with Stuart Beattie.

The film follows an Army lieutenant who must utilise her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity when 16 nuclear missiles are launched at the United States, while a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

Reilly said: "As those people who have read my novels know, I love telling big action stories that are told at a frenetic pace.

"I wanted to bring that kind of rocket-fast, relentless, high-stakes storytelling to film, and so 'Interceptor' was born. Elsa is just perfect as our lead: a strong, independent and determined woman who, in the face of overwhelming odds, just refuses to give up."

Beattie is producing the film with Matthew Street and Michael Boughen for Ambience Entertainment. Chris Hemsworth, Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero and Peter D. Graves are serving as executive producers.

Production on the movie is set to take place in New South Wales, Australia.

Luke has also been cast in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

The star will play Jerry Schilling in 'Elvis' as Jerry Schilling – who started out with the music icon as young buddies in Memphis. While he became a crucial figure in the King of Rock and Roll's entourage he also managed acts such as the Beach Boys and Jerry Lee Lewis.