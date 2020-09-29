Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk is expecting her first child with her husband Tom Daly.
The Victoria's Secret Angel is ''feeling beyond excited and lucky'' to be pregnant with her first child with her husband Tom Daly.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while ... Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! ... Half way there @tomtomdaly (sic)''
Elsa previously revealed she loves her body more now than she did in the past.
She shared: ''Now I'm almost 30, I love my body. And it's such a beautiful feeling. No one can say anything to me about it, because this is my body, and it's f***ing awesome ... When I first started [modelling], I had no idea that I was even going to get one job. I never thought I would get to the point where I was walking Victoria's Secret fashion shows and being and Angel. It's all still really surreal to me. So it's such an amazing surprise for me in my career to be able to do this.''
Elsa previously revealed how modelling in Europe and America came as a shock to her after the commercials she shot in Japan were wrapped within seven hours.
Speaking about adapting to the long hours at work, she said: ''It was so different. I started in Sweden and the jobs just started coming in. I was sent to Japan for a month, and I was working like crazy in Japan, like three jobs a day. They do things very differently there, you have a job from five in the morning until 12PM, you have a lunch break and then you do another job.
''[The jobs] are very short concentrated. So I came back from there thinking that was what modelling was, that you just work every day and have three jobs a day, But obviously, that's not the case in Europe and America.''
